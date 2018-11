The Choice Is Stark In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race As voters go to the polls, NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with DuBose Porter, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, about his state's highly contested gubernatorial race.

The Choice Is Stark In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Elections The Choice Is Stark In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race The Choice Is Stark In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Audio will be available later today. As voters go to the polls, NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with DuBose Porter, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, about his state's highly contested gubernatorial race. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor