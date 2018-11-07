Accessibility links
Will We Overcome Our Divisions? In the runup to this week's midterm elections, political divisiveness appears to have reached new heights. How divided are we and what can we do about it?
NPR logo Will We Overcome Our Divisions?

National

Will We Overcome Our Divisions?

In the wake of the midterms, will we overcome what appears to be a growing political and cultural divide? Dane Mark/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dane Mark/Getty Images

More than 8 in 10 Americans believe the country is divided when it comes to the most important values, according to a recent AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. It is a divide that is growing increasingly stark.

But at least one study suggests the broad majority of Americans would like to leave that political polarization behind. We want to know if you are seeing signs of finding common ground in your communities — or not. Fill out the form below and someone from NPR may get in touch.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.