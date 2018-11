Stacey Abrams Wants Every Vote Counted In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race In Georgia, Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp is leading former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams in the race for governor. Early Wednesday Abrams vowed not to concede until every vote was counted.

Stacey Abrams Wants Every Vote Counted In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Stacey Abrams Wants Every Vote Counted In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Stacey Abrams Wants Every Vote Counted In Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Audio will be available later today. In Georgia, Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp is leading former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams in the race for governor. Early Wednesday Abrams vowed not to concede until every vote was counted. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor