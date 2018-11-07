In Florida Senate Race, Razor Thin Margin May Lead To Recount

Incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in Florida is calling for a recount in a razor thin race with Republican Rick Scott, the state's outgoing governor.

Results show Rick Scott up by about 34,000 votes out of 8.1 million cast. That's within the half percent margin that launches an automatic recount in Florida.

Scott claimed victory Tuesday night. But Nelson is not conceding. In a statement, Nelson said "we are proceeding to a recount."

An electronic re-tally would have to be ordered by Florida's Secretary of State Ken Detzner, a Scott appointee, after unofficial returns are tabulated. They are due from each of the state's 67 counties by Saturday.

Scott's campaign says the race is over and accuses Nelson of trying to hold on to something "that no longer exists."

Nelson was first elected to the Senate in 2000. He's the lone statewide Democratic officeholder in Florida.

Another Florida race may be headed for a recount — the contest for Agriculture Commissioner. On Tuesday night, Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell declared victory, but by Wednesday morning democratic challenger Nikki Fried was trailing by less than 13,000 votes, or about 0.16 percentage points.

In a statement, Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Penalosa said: "This race is too close to call, and there are still thousands of votes to be counted. Democrats will take every step to ensure that every single ballot is counted and we will be pursuing a recount in Nikki Fried's election for the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs."