Multiple Injuries In Shooting At Southern California Bar

Police and firefighters are responding to reports of a shooting at a bar in the Ventura County, Calif., city of Thousand Oaks.

The public information officer of the Ventura County Fire Department said "multiple injuries" have been reported and police are working to secure the scene.

The incident occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, according to the Ventura County Star, which says that at least one officer was injured.

"The initial report indicated that a man had opened fire with a semi-automatic gun at about 11:20 p.m.," the paper reports, adding that "Officers on the scene indicated that approximately 30 shots had been fired and that victims would be at multiple locations as they fled."

Aerial footage from local news media shows a massive police response to the scene.

It was still an "active law enforcement incident" shortly after midnight local time, the Fire Department said.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched, the Fire Department said, with the Ventura County Star reporting that multiple victims were being treated at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.