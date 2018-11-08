Multiple Fatalities In Shooting At Southern California Bar

Updated at 5:13 a.m. ET

Police and medical personnel are responding to a shooting at a bar in the Ventura County, Calif., city of Thousand Oaks, where authorities say more than one person has been killed and several injured.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath tells KPCC's Stephanie O'Neill there were "multiple fatalities."

At least 11 people were shot, including one sheriff's deputy, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told reporters at the scene. He said there were likely "hundreds" of people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at the time of the shooting.

The gunman is among the dead, Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow told The Associated Press. Police earlier said the shooter was "confined" inside the bar and was not a threat to the public.

Kuredjian said sheriff's deputies were "still hearing shots" when they arrived on scene late Wednesday.

"The initial report indicated that a man had opened fire with a semi-automatic gun at about 11:20 p.m.," the Ventura County Star reports, adding that "Officers on the scene indicated that approximately 30 shots had been fired and that victims would be at multiple locations as they fled."

Multiple ambulances were dispatched, the Fire Department said, with the Ventura County Star reporting that multiple victims were being treated at the scene.

A witness at the scene told NPR's Kirk Siegler that she saw a smoke bomb go off.

Another witness told ABC 7 that he saw a suspect throw smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant and shoot a security guard.

"I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops," John Hedge told the station. "Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up — the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register ... and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door."

Aerial footage from local news media shows a massive police response to the scene.

Borderline Bar & Grill's Facebook page lists country music events and and video of large groups of people line dancing.

Wednesday nights at the bar are "Country College Night." Borderline Bar's website advertises dance lessons at 9:30 and 10:30 that tend to attract students from Pepperdine University in Malibu, according to ABC 7. Pepperdine's student newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, reports that some students from the university were there on Wednesday.

California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands, are also located a short drive from the bar.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.