The Latest On Jeff Sessions Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been forced out of the Justice Department. The man replacing him for now, Matthew G. Whitaker, has a record of criticizing the Russia probe.

The Latest On Jeff Sessions National The Latest On Jeff Sessions The Latest On Jeff Sessions Audio will be available later today. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been forced out of the Justice Department. The man replacing him for now, Matthew G. Whitaker, has a record of criticizing the Russia probe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor