Reactions To Sessions Resignation NPR's Noel King speaks with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle on the new acting head of the Justice Department, who has spoken out about his concerns with the special counsel investigation.

Reactions To Sessions Resignation National Reactions To Sessions Resignation Reactions To Sessions Resignation Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King speaks with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle on the new acting head of the Justice Department, who has spoken out about his concerns with the special counsel investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor