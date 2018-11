SCOTUS To Hear Lawsuit Against Sudan On USS Cole Attack Supreme Court justices hear a lawsuit against the country of Sudan brought by victims of an attack against the USS Cole in 2000. The case hinges on whether the notice was sent to the correct address.

SCOTUS To Hear Lawsuit Against Sudan On USS Cole Attack Law SCOTUS To Hear Lawsuit Against Sudan On USS Cole Attack SCOTUS To Hear Lawsuit Against Sudan On USS Cole Attack Audio will be available later today. Supreme Court justices hear a lawsuit against the country of Sudan brought by victims of an attack against the USS Cole in 2000. The case hinges on whether the notice was sent to the correct address. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor