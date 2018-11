Robyn Denholm Replaces Elon Musk As Tesla's Board Chair Tesla announced Robyn Denholm as the new board chair today. She will step down from her current role as CFO and Head of Strategy at Telstra, which is Australia's largest telecommunications company.

