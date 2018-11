One Dead and Several Injured In Southern California Bar A gunman opened fire at a bar and grill in Southern California. Authorities say more than one person has been killed and several injured.

One Dead and Several Injured In Southern California Bar National One Dead and Several Injured In Southern California Bar One Dead and Several Injured In Southern California Bar Audio will be available later today. A gunman opened fire at a bar and grill in Southern California. Authorities say more than one person has been killed and several injured. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor