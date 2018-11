North Koreans Don't Show Up For Scheduled Meeting With Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was supposed to meet with North Korean officials Thursday to plan for the next summit. The State Department says the meeting was postponed over scheduling conflicts and President Trump now says he's in no rush.

North Koreans Don't Show Up For Scheduled Meeting With Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo National Security Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was supposed to meet with North Korean officials Thursday to plan for the next summit. The State Department says the meeting was postponed over scheduling conflicts and President Trump now says he's in no rush.