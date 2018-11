The Thistle & Shamrock: Belonging

In Mairi Campbell's "Pulse" and Kathryn Tickell's "Northumbrian Voices," each artist has created music that brings her home. Fiona Ritchie features excerpts from these two works and by other artists who travel homeward in songs and instrumentals, including Cathy Jordan and Battlefield Band.