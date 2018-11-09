What Do Blue And Red America Have In Common? Craft Breweries — And More

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robert F. Bukaty/AP Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The country's cultural divide, as evidenced by Tuesday's elections, is a real one.

But there are some things that are part of the American experience, whether you're biking across Manhattan or driving a 4x4 through Montana.

We analyzed 11 touchstones of American life and how common they were in districts that voted Republican and Democratic during this week's elections. Democrats won the most House districts Tuesday, so below we've sorted them from places that are mostly found in Democratic districts to those that are mostly found in districts that voted for Republicans.

Loading...

The most? 36 in NY 12 (New York City, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? 255.

Loading...

The most? 138 in NY 12 (New York City, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? One, as of these data being collected — but a tipster points out on Twitter that OK 12 has since built its only Starbucks.

Loading...

The most? Eight in both MA 07 (near Boston, voted Democratic) and TN 05 (Nashville, Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? 123.

Loading...

The most? 68 in CO 02 (near Denver, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? Eight.

Loading...

The most? 12 in Montana (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 183.

Loading...

The most? 303 in ME 02 (uncalled race).

How many districts don't have any? None. (So no excuse not to go to one every once in a while!)

Loading...

The most? 21 in Alaska (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 157.

Loading...

The most? Four in Alaska (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 367.

Loading...

The most? 77 in both KS 01 (voted Republican) and South Dakota (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? None.

Loading...

The most? 526 in FL 02 (Panama City, Tallahassee suburbs; voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 20.

Loading...

The most? 35,850 in NE 03 (voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 20.