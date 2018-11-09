Accessibility links
2018 Elections: Here's A Look At What Blue And Red America Have in Common There are some things in America that you can find in both Montana and Manhattan.
What Do Blue And Red America Have In Common? Craft Breweries — And More

In a Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, a customer returns a keg at the Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, N.H. Robert F. Bukaty/AP hide caption

The country's cultural divide, as evidenced by Tuesday's elections, is a real one.

But there are some things that are part of the American experience, whether you're biking across Manhattan or driving a 4x4 through Montana.

We analyzed 11 touchstones of American life, and how common they were in districts that voted Republican and Democratic during this week's elections. Democrats won the most House districts Tuesday, so below we've sorted them from places that are mostly found in Democratic districts to those that are mostly found in districts that voted for Republicans.

The most? 36 in NY-12 (New York City, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? 255.

The most? 138 in NY-12 (New York City, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? One, as of this data being collected — but a tipster points out on Twitter that OK-12 has since built its only Starbucks.

The most? Eight in both MA-07 (near Boston, voted Democratic) and TN-05 (Nashville, Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? 123.

The most? 68 in CO-02 (near Denver, voted Democratic).

How many districts don't have any? Eight.

The most? 12 in Montana (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 183.

The most? 303 in ME-02 (uncalled race).

How many districts don't have any? None. (So no excuse not to go to one every once in a while!)

The most? 21 in Alaska (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 157.

The most? Four in Alaska (at-large district, voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 367

The most? 77 in both KS-01 (voted Republican) and South Dakota (at-large district, voted Republican)

How many districts don't have any? None.

The most? 526 in FL-02 (Panama City, Tallahassee suburbs; voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 20.

The most? 35,850 in NE-03 (voted Republican).

How many districts don't have any? 20.