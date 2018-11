Republican Anti-Immigrant Ads Fall Short In Election Results Republican candidates across the country aired a lot of campaign ads intended to stoke fears about illegal immigration. But the results were mixed, and some of the most outspoken hard-liners lost.

Republican candidates across the country aired a lot of campaign ads intended to stoke fears about illegal immigration. But the results were mixed, and some of the most outspoken hard-liners lost.