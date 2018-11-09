Fans Fundraise To Ask Buffalo Bills' Nathan Peterman To Retire

Buffalo Bills fans started a fundraising page to ask quarterback Nathan Peterman to retire. They want $1 million, but so far have raised just $285.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This next story starts out badly if you're Nathan Peterman. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has been on and off the bench, and his team is 2 and 7. Bills fans set up a GoFundMe called "Nathan Peterman Please Retire." They want to raise $1 million to finance his departure, which sounds harsh. But in a way, the results so far may amount to a vote of confidence because the online effort has so far raised only $285.

