Weekly Wrap: Democrats' Victory or Defeat, Amazon HQ2, Alien Spaceship It's Friday. Sam is getting in the zone with Linda Holmes and Glen Weldon of NPR's podcast "Pop Culture Happy Hour." This week, Sam is asking whether Democrats really won or lost in the midterms, and Linda and Glen are wondering if we should care about a so-called alien spacecraft and Alec Baldwin. Also Sam is digging into what Amazon's reported expansion to Crystal City, Va., might mean for people living there.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Some scientists have speculated that a space object called "Oumuamua" could be an alien spacecraft. Christophe Lehenaff/Getty Images/Photononstop RM hide caption

Some scientists have speculated that a space object called "Oumuamua" could be an alien spacecraft.

It's Friday. Sam is getting in the zone with Linda Holmes and Glen Weldon of NPR's podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour. Millions more people voted for Democrats in the 2018 House and Senate midterm races than for Republicans, but many Democrats still lost their races thanks, in part, to geography. Sam is digging into what Amazon's reported expansion to Crystal City, Va., might mean for people living there. Plus, should we care about a so-called alien spaceship and Alec Baldwin?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.