Not My Job: Singer Sarah Brightman Gets Quizzed On A Different 'Phantom' Before Brightman originated the lead role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, the band Kiss starred in their one and only TV movie, Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.
Not My Job: Singer Sarah Brightman Gets Quizzed On A Different 'Phantom'

Sarah Brightman poses for a portrait on April 15, 2013 in New York.
Dan Hallman/Invision/AP
Dan Hallman/Invision/AP

International singing star Sarah Brightman has performed in every major concert hall in the world, so we've invited her to play a game called "It's not over 'till Gene Simmons sings." Before Brightman originated the lead role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, the band Kiss starred in their one and only TV movie, Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. Brightman will answer three questions about this 1978 film.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

