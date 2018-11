Scott Simon, Not The Minnesota Secretary Of State Scott Simon received a plethora of congratulations on being elected to Minnesota Secretary of State, only he wasn't. Turns out the Minneapolis StarTribune accredited the wrong Simon.

Scott Simon received a plethora of congratulations on being elected to Minnesota Secretary of State, only he wasn't. Turns out the Minneapolis StarTribune accredited the wrong Simon.