Pew Research Center Says Half Of Adults Use YouTube To Learn New Things A new Pew Research Center survey found roughly half of U.S. adults who use YouTube say it's helped them learn how to do new things, from how to knit to how to give a cat subcutaneous fluids.

Pew Research Center Says Half Of Adults Use YouTube To Learn New Things National Pew Research Center Says Half Of Adults Use YouTube To Learn New Things Pew Research Center Says Half Of Adults Use YouTube To Learn New Things Audio will be available later today. A new Pew Research Center survey found roughly half of U.S. adults who use YouTube say it's helped them learn how to do new things, from how to knit to how to give a cat subcutaneous fluids. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor