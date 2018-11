Changes In Abortion Rights Following The Midterm Elections Voters in two states approved changing their state constitutions to no longer protect abortion rights. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with activist Robin Marty about abortion rights post-midterms.

Changes In Abortion Rights Following The Midterm Elections National Changes In Abortion Rights Following The Midterm Elections Changes In Abortion Rights Following The Midterm Elections Audio will be available later today. Voters in two states approved changing their state constitutions to no longer protect abortion rights. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with activist Robin Marty about abortion rights post-midterms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor