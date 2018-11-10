Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, the Delaware History Museum reports that it's been unable to keep up with demand for what product in its gift shop? They're candles scented like what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Joe Biden.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: No. Seriously?

SAGAL: You guessed that?

LUKE BURBANK: Oh, my gosh.

ROBERTS: I did. I...

SAGAL: You said that with such confidence.

(APPLAUSE)

ROBERTS: No (laughter).

SAGAL: No, seriously. You said that with such confidence I assumed you had, like, a pair of them next to a picture in a little shrine...

ROBERTS: No.

SAGAL: ...In your bedroom.

ROBERTS: No. I just thought it was funny.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: It is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Joe Biden might not have been the best-smelling vice president of the modern era. Mike Pence doesn't sweat at all because, quote, "I'm holding it in because Jesus put it in there for a reason."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But...

BURBANK: Mother doesn't like it when I get stinky.

SAGAL: Exactly. But, nonetheless, a candle made with the scent of Joe Biden - and they got that by taking swabs off all the people he's hugged uncomfortably...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Is the top seller at the Delaware History Museum...

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: ...Gift shop. And consider what it must take to beat all comers at the Delaware History Museum...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Gift shop.

BURBANK: OK. Is there a - does, like - you know, sometimes, a fragrance will be described as having kind of notes to it, hints of this and that. Do they describe what it sort of smells like? Is there, like, for the Joe Biden fragrance...

SAGAL: Yes.

BURBANK: ...Candle - can - do they describe what it sort of smells like?

SAGAL: Yeah. It's like, you know, hints of good cheer with notes of some incoherence, I think that is.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Hints of uncle you don't want to let have two Coors Lights at Thanksgiving.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SMELL GOOD")

HOOPS AND YOYO AND THEIR BESTEST FRIEND PARRY GRIPP: (Singing) You smell good like a magazine. You smell good - oh, advertisements - like a soda machine. You know, you smell really good like Halloween. You smell good.

SAGAL: Coming up, happy Bluff the Listener day - call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

