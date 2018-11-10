Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next big scientific discovery.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, after the alien visit, what'll be the next big scientific discovery? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Cheese bacteria also enjoy audio books.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: A new study by two scientists in England will find that people who drink tea with lemon, not milk, are more likely to park illegally.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Exploding cups of black coffee to thwart psychopaths.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.