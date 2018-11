Wildfires Across California Kill At Least 9 Wildfires have caused major destruction and led to massive evacuations in California. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Stephanie O'Neill.

Wildfires Across California Kill At Least 9 National Wildfires Across California Kill At Least 9 Wildfires Across California Kill At Least 9 Audio will be available later today. Wildfires have caused major destruction and led to massive evacuations in California. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Stephanie O'Neill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor