The Cuban Vote In Florida The Latino vote is often talked about as if it's one thing, but most elections show us it's anything but. In Florida, the results aren't final, but we do know something about how Cubans voted there.

The Cuban Vote In Florida Elections The Cuban Vote In Florida The Cuban Vote In Florida Audio will be available later today. The Latino vote is often talked about as if it's one thing, but most elections show us it's anything but. In Florida, the results aren't final, but we do know something about how Cubans voted there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor