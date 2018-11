At Least 25 Killed In California Wildfires Wildfires have killed at least 25 people in California, including at least 23 in the northern part of the state, where thousands of homes have also been destroyed.

At Least 25 Killed In California Wildfires National At Least 25 Killed In California Wildfires At Least 25 Killed In California Wildfires Audio will be available later today. Wildfires have killed at least 25 people in California, including at least 23 in the northern part of the state, where thousands of homes have also been destroyed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor