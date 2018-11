Arrival Of Thousands Of Troops At Southern U.S. Border Incites Both Fear And Calm The first of thousands of active duty troops ordered to the border by President Trump have reached the Rio Grande Valley. While some local activists criticize the deployment as a political stunt, others welcome the troops as a necessary strengthening of the border.

Arrival Of Thousands Of Troops At Southern U.S. Border Incites Both Fear And Calm

The first of thousands of active duty troops ordered to the border by President Trump have reached the Rio Grande Valley. While some local activists criticize the deployment as a political stunt, others welcome the troops as a necessary strengthening of the border.