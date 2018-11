On 'SNL,' Congressman Crenshaw Accepts Pete Davidson's Apology Last week, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson mocked then Texas Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw. After much criticism, the two made-up on air this Saturday.

