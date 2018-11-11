Accessibility links
Death Toll In California Wildfires Climbs To At Least 31 Firefighters are racing against wind gusts to control blazes raging in two areas of the state. In Northern California, officials say six more bodies were found.
As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched car rests by gas pumps on Sunday near Pulga, Calif., a community located in Northern California's Butte County. Noah Berger/AP hide caption

As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched car rests by gas pumps on Sunday near Pulga, Calif., a community located in Northern California's Butte County.

Updated at 11:22 p.m. ET

Wildfires continued to tear through Northern and Southern California on Sunday, where firefighters were at the mercy of parched air and increased winds fanning the deadly blazes. At least 31 people have died statewide.

Authorities in Northern California said six more bodies were found in the scorched path of the so-called Camp Fire, which earlier was blamed for 23 deaths. Two people have been reported dead in a fire zone of Southern California.

As of Sunday night, the Camp Fire was only 25 percent contained at 111,000 acres, the Butte County Fire Department and Cal Fire said in a joint press conference.

About 500 miles south of the Camp Fire, the Woolsey fire that's driven at least is now 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire data. The fire, fueled by whipping Santa Ana winds, has grown marginally to 85,000 acres.

As NPR reported on Saturday, investigators in Malibu are looking into the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in"severely burned" inside a vehicle.

