What About America Are You Thankful For? Tell Us As part of the regular poetry segment on NPR's Morning Edition, we are asking you to send us what about American you are most thankful for. Kwame Alexander will turn your responses into a poem.
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and we want to hear from you.

NPR's Morning Edition wants to know what about America you are most thankful for. From your responses, poet and author Kwame Alexander will create a new poem. You can share your thoughts below or here.

What about America are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

