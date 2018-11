Morning News Brief Wildfires tear through northern and southern California. Florida recounts ballots in the races for governor and U.S. senator. And former first lady Michelle Obama's book, Becoming, is out Tuesday.

Wildfires tear through northern and southern California. Florida recounts ballots in the races for governor and U.S. senator. And former first lady Michelle Obama's book, Becoming, is out Tuesday.