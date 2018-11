More Than 200 People Are Unaccounted For In California Wildfires Firefighters are racing against wind to control blazes raging in two areas of the state. David Greene talks to Andrew Fox, mayor of Thousand Oaks, and reporter Sonja Hutson of member station KQED.

More Than 200 People Are Unaccounted For In California Wildfires

Firefighters are racing against wind to control blazes raging in two areas of the state. David Greene talks to Andrew Fox, mayor of Thousand Oaks, and reporter Sonja Hutson of member station KQED.