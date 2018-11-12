Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Wins Arizona Senate Seat

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has defeated Republican Martha McSally to win the Arizona Senate race, the Associated Press projected Monday evening.

With Sinema's victory to flip the open seat of retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, she becomes the first Democrat Arizona has elected to the Senate since 1988. She will not only be the state's first female senator, but she will also be the first openly bisexual senator in U.S. history.