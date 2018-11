U.S. Bishops Delay Response To Sexual Abuse Crisis At Vatican's Insistence The U.S. Conference of Bishops this week planned to take up measures regarding clergy sexual abuse. The Vatican told them to delay any decisions until a February meeting in Rome addresses the crisis.

