Accessibility links
We Asked For Your Favorite Anthems. You Answered 'America' When NPR asked listeners for their personal American anthems, many responded with Simon & Garfunkel's "America." We asked them to tell us why.
NPR logo

We Asked For Your Favorite Anthems. You Answered 'America'

Listen · 4:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/667284982/667284983" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
We Asked For Your Favorite Anthems. You Answered 'America'

American AnthemAmerican Anthem

Music that challenges, unites and celebrates

We Asked For Your Favorite Anthems. You Answered 'America'

We Asked For Your Favorite Anthems. You Answered 'America'

Listen · 4:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/667284982/667284983" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Morning Edition
Enlarge this image

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon perform in 1982 at Paris' Auteuil Hippodrome. Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon perform in 1982 at Paris' Auteuil Hippodrome.

Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images
What's Your American Anthem?

American Anthem

What's Your American Anthem?

This story is part of American Anthem, a yearlong series on songs that rouse, unite, celebrate and call to action. Find more at NPR.org/Anthem.

When NPR launched the American Anthem series this summer, we asked you to send us stories about your personal anthems — the songs that have been the most uplifting in your own experience. One popular and poignant choice was Simon & Garfunkel's "America": Released in 1968, it's a road trip song that's about more than just traveling across the country.

"The song really speaks to me in the sense of a kind of a search, a quest for meaning," said Eugene Lisansky from St. Petersburg, Fla. He's one of a handful of listeners who spoke with Morning Edition about what it means to go looking for America — be it as a hitchhiker, a child of immigrants or simply someone struggling to make sense of the news, from Vietnam and Watergate to the present. Hear his story and others at the audio link.

YouTube

American AnthemAmerican Anthem

Music that challenges, unites and celebrates