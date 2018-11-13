Comedian Guy Branum Wants To Change the Boys Club of Comedy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Charley Gallay/Getty Images for truTV Charley Gallay/Getty Images for truTV

Chances are you've come across Guy Branum's work even if you don't recognize his name immediately. He's worked behind the scenes in Hollywood for years as a writer for shows like The Mindy Project and Billy On the Street. He's also made his presence known on-screen on the talk show Chelsea Lately, his own variety program, Talk Show The Game Show, and on the big-screen in No Strings Attached.

Most recently, Branum authored the memoir My Life As a Goddess. In it, Branum shares his stories about growing up gay and not feeling like he belonged in his hometown of Yuba City, California. It took Branum years to come out — he wasn't able to do so until he was attending law school in Minnesota.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joanna Pawlowska/NPR Joanna Pawlowska/NPR

Since then, he's made it to Hollywood and been vocal about his past and gay and diverse representation in the comedy world.

"I just sort of started talking and never shut up," Branum says. "Being able to treasure the places and things that made you but still not being defined and constrained by them is a tension we're all figuring out."

Branum and Sam talk about the problems in the straight, white, male-dominated comedy world, Branum's realness on being fat and gay, and being more than just the gay sidekick on and off screen.

Sam taped this live show in October at The Crawford Family Forum at KPCC in Pasadena. The show was produced in collaboration with KPCC In Person.

Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman produced and edited this episode for Broadcast and adapted it for the Web. NPR senior events manager Joanna Pawlowska produced the live show in collaboration with KPCC In Person.