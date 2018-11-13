Accessibility links
Comedian Guy Branum from 'The Mindy Project' and 'Chelsea Lately' It's Tuesday. Sam is live with comedian and writer Guy Branum at the Crawford Family Forum at KPCC in Pasadena, Calif. Branum went from his small, rural hometown to hosting his own talk show in Hollywood. He gets real with Sam on destroying the white, straight, male-dominated comedy world, challenging narratives about gay people in entertainment, and takes questions from the audience.
Comedian Guy Branum Wants To Change the Boys Club of Comedy

Listen · 41:18
  • Download
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Comedian and writer Guy Branum at truTV's 'Upscale with Prentice Penny' Premiere at The London Hotel on March 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for truTV hide caption

Comedian and writer Guy Branum at truTV's 'Upscale with Prentice Penny' Premiere at The London Hotel on March 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Chances are you've come across Guy Branum's work even if you don't recognize his name immediately. He's worked behind the scenes in Hollywood for years as a writer for shows like The Mindy Project and Billy On the Street. He's also made his presence known on-screen on the talk show Chelsea Lately, his own variety program, Talk Show The Game Show, and on the big-screen in No Strings Attached.

Most recently, Branum authored the memoir My Life As a Goddess. In it, Branum shares his stories about growing up gay and not feeling like he belonged in his hometown of Yuba City, California. It took Branum years to come out — he wasn't able to do so until he was attending law school in Minnesota.

Sam Sanders interviews Guy Branum live at KPCC's The Crawford Family Forum in Pasadena, Calif., on Oct. 2, 2018. Joanna Pawlowska/NPR hide caption

Sam Sanders interviews Guy Branum live at KPCC's The Crawford Family Forum in Pasadena, Calif., on Oct. 2, 2018.

Since then, he's made it to Hollywood and been vocal about his past and gay and diverse representation in the comedy world.

"I just sort of started talking and never shut up," Branum says. "Being able to treasure the places and things that made you but still not being defined and constrained by them is a tension we're all figuring out."

Branum and Sam talk about the problems in the straight, white, male-dominated comedy world, Branum's realness on being fat and gay, and being more than just the gay sidekick on and off screen.

Sam taped this live show in October at The Crawford Family Forum at KPCC in Pasadena. The show was produced in collaboration with KPCC In Person.

Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman produced and edited this episode for Broadcast and adapted it for the Web. NPR senior events manager Joanna Pawlowska produced the live show in collaboration with KPCC In Person.