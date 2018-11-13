U.S. Officials 'Harden' Border With Mexico To Prepare For Migrant Caravan

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gregory Bull/AP Gregory Bull/AP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that effective Tuesday morning it will close four vehicle lanes at the southern border with Mexico at Tijuana to prepare for the migrant caravan working its way north to the United States.

The travelers have said they plan to ask for asylum.

Three north-bound lanes will be closed at San Ysidro and another lane at Otay Mesa will also be closed in order to install "port hardening infrastructure equipment," the agency said in a statement.

" 'CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,' said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations in San Diego. 'These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.' "Department of Defense personnel are installing concertina wire, and pre-positioning jersey barriers, barricades, and fencing as requested by CBP under Operation Secure Line."

The statement said that drivers from Tijuana northbound to San Diego should "anticipate increased wait times because of the lane closures."

The closures come after about 1,100 troops have been deployed to the border to assist border officials. They are largely reinforcing existing border fencing with concertina wire.

As the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, Mexican officials in Tijuana are also preparing for the arrival of the caravan.