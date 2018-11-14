Have You Fled From A Conflict? Tell Us What You Brought With You

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jacobia Dahm for NPR Jacobia Dahm for NPR

Gert Berliner packed a stuffed monkey when he fled the Nazis as a child in 1939. He kept the toy for more than a half-century before donating it to a museum, an act that led to a remarkable discovery.

His story got us thinking about what things people take with them when they flee war or other dangers, and we want to put together a collection of stories about the personal objects people hold onto when they are forced to leave their homes.

Since World War II, there have been many conflicts — Syria, Darfur, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Central America, Vietnam and many others — forcing millions of people to be uprooted from their homes and countries. If you have a story about the personal object you, a loved one or friend kept, please share it with us below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.