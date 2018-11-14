A Texas Woman Throws A Divorce Party And Blows Up Her Dress

A woman in Texas didn't just decide to mark her divorce with a party and burning her dress, she took it a step further embedding her dress in 20 pounds of explosives and then shot it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The end of something can be just as important in life as the beginning. So why not mark it that way? That's presumably what a Texas woman thought about her divorce. So Kimberly Stiteler decided to throw a party and burn her wedding dress. But just throwing it into a fire didn't feel big enough. So she embedded it with 20 pounds of explosives and shot it, causing a massive explosion. Stiteler said pulling the trigger was liberating. We all get closure in our own way. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.