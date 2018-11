A Texas Woman Throws A Divorce Party And Blows Up Her Dress A woman in Texas didn't just decide to mark her divorce with a party and burning her dress, she took it a step further embedding her dress in 20 pounds of explosives and then shot it.

A woman in Texas didn't just decide to mark her divorce with a party and burning her dress, she took it a step further embedding her dress in 20 pounds of explosives and then shot it.