Young Americans Are Retreating From Intimacy NPR's David Greene speaks with The Atlantic magazine writer Kate Julian about her cover story titled "The Sex Recession," which says young Americans are retreating from intimacy.

Young Americans Are Retreating From Intimacy National Young Americans Are Retreating From Intimacy Young Americans Are Retreating From Intimacy Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene speaks with The Atlantic magazine writer Kate Julian about her cover story titled "The Sex Recession," which says young Americans are retreating from intimacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor