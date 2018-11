One Kazakh Woman's Journey Toward Escaping China To Kazakhstan The story of one Kazakh woman who Chinese authorities forced to undergo an abortion and then assigned local government "minders" who were with her 24/7 as she attempted to escape China to Kazakhstan.

One Kazakh Woman's Journey Toward Escaping China To Kazakhstan Asia One Kazakh Woman's Journey Toward Escaping China To Kazakhstan One Kazakh Woman's Journey Toward Escaping China To Kazakhstan Audio will be available later today. The story of one Kazakh woman who Chinese authorities forced to undergo an abortion and then assigned local government "minders" who were with her 24/7 as she attempted to escape China to Kazakhstan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor