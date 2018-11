Mexico Hopes To Legalize Marijuana The party of the incoming Lopez Obrador administration wants to legalize marijuana. The President-elect won't say what he wants but his incoming interior minister says legalization will lower crime.

Mexico Hopes To Legalize Marijuana