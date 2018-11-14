Firefighters Corral Big California Fires, But Challenges Remain

California firefighters are making progress against several large fires, and they're holding the line against the deadliest fire in state history. But officials are still tallying the losses, and emergency crews are trying to protect people and property from several major fires in the state.

The Camp fire, the deadliest blaze in state history, has killed at least 48 people and ravaged complete neighborhoods in Paradise and other towns. To the south, a new wildfire blossomed overnight, as the Sierra fire forced fire crews to scramble amid strong Santa Ana winds.

Because of the severity of the Camp fire, Cal Fire has produced an online structure status map of Paradise and surrounding areas, to help people learn the state of their homes without entering areas that are still active fire zones.

Here's where the largest blazes stand on Wednesday, from Cal Fire's updates:

Camp fire: There are around 100 names on the missing persons list that the Butte County Sheriff's Office posted late Wednesday morning, local time. The agency is asking the public to help identify anyone who might have escaped the fire.

The fire that erupted last Thursday near Jarbo Gap in Butte County has burned 135,000 acres and is 35 percent contained — the same amount as yesterday. It has also destroyed 7,600 residences and 260 commercial buildings. Evacuation orders remain in place for a large area east of Chico.

"Last night firefighters continued to hold established containment lines," Cal Fire says. "Today firefighters will provide structure defense and continue to strengthen and improve existing control lines."

From member station KQED, Alex Emslie reports for NPR's Newscast unit:

"Some 52,000 people have been forced from their homes. Efforts to find and identify the dead are expected to get a boost soon from 100 additional National Guard troops — and coroners are rolling out a rapid DNA identification system."

The fire destroyed whole blocks of Paradise, leaving behind charred chimneys and walls, standing among smoldering ashes. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports via Twitter, "the scale of this one is pretty staggering."

Woolsey fire: The blaze that hit parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties is now at 97,620 acres and is 47 percent contained, Cal Fire says. It's estimated to have destroyed 483 structures.

The Woolsey fire is blamed for killing at least two people — and the death toll could rise, with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department saying detectives are looking into a possible third fire-related death, in Agoura Hills.

"The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record to burn in Los Angeles County," reports member station KPCC. The station's news partner, LAist, says some residents will be given the OK to see their homes, reporting, " The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced repopulation for several new areas at 3 p.m., including portions of Calabasas, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills and Malibu."

Cal Fire predicts it will be under full containment by Sunday, Nov. 18. On Wednesday, the agency said, "Santa Ana winds will diminish through the day with weak onshore winds possible this afternoon along the coast. Firefighting resources will pursue opportunities to build and improve direct line to minimize further perimeter growth and support containment objectives."

With road closures making it hard to get supplies into Malibu, a group of volunteers organized themselves to "bring supplies from a boat coming from Redondo beach, with donations for residents of Malibu," The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

Hill fire: The blaze, one of two to strike in Ventura County after last week's mass shootings, is now 94 percent contained. Its size is listed at 4,531 acres.

"Fire crews continue to mop up and patrol the fire perimeter," Cal Fire says.

Officials believe the fire, located west of the Woolsey wildfire, will be completely contained on Thursday.

Sierra fire: The new fire that popped up Wednesday night showed how quickly wildfires can develop when they're driven by offshore winds.

Video footage released by the San Bernardino County Fire District showed the powerful Santa Ana winds whipping the blaze as a bulldozer was deployed to help limit the fire's spread.

Despite the ferocity of the fire, it was not deemed to be a threat to residents, largely because of its direction; officials said an evacuation was not needed.

Responses to the Fires, and the Aftermath

KQED has published a list of ways the public can help people who have lost their homes or property in the wildfires, from volunteering to donating money or materials.

Capitol Public Radio in Sacramento has also created a list of organizations and relief groups that are working to help victims of the destructive wildfires.

After reports emerged that two electric utilities had reported problems in the locations of the Camp and Woolsey fires — and minutes before the blazes started — a lawsuit has accused Pacific Gas & Electric of negligence, KQED reports.

The Camp fire is expected to exacerbate housing problems in Butte County, where the flames decimated the housing stock.

"There is no housing for them in the county or in the neighborhood or even in California," says Ed Mayer, director of the county's housing authority, in a report by NPR's Eric Westervelt. "So we really have no capacity to absorb a disaster like this."

Reporting from Chico, Eric adds, "Mayer says with a near zero vacancy rate and a housing crisis even before the fire, some displaced people may be forced to leave the state or risk homelessness.

As people have fled the area around Chico and Butte County, volunteers and aid groups have also worked to help animals survive the fires. This week, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group said it was looking after more than 1,450 animals. The list ranges from more than 440 cats and 340 dogs to 130 horses, two cows and an alpaca.

Here's the current map of fires in California, from Cal Fires: