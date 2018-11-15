How To Enter The NPR Student Podcast Challenge

Working on an entry to the Student Podcast Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Guidelines to remember

The contest is open to students between fifth and 12th grades.

Podcasts must be between three and 12 minutes long.

Podcasts must not include music.

Students can work with a class or extracurricular group to make their podcasts.

Students will need the help of a teacher to submit their podcast. The entry form will be open to teachers only.

Before starting a podcast, read through the official rules here.

Dates to keep in mind

Submissions open to teachers on Jan. 1, 2019. The submission form will appear on here that day.

Judging will begin in April.

Prompts

You can create your podcast entry in any class or extracurricular group, on any topic. If it helps, here are some suggestions.

Tell us a story about your school or community: about something that happened there — recently or in the past — that your audience should know about. What is a moment in history that all students should learn about? Show us both sides of a debate about an issue that's important to you. What do you want to change about the world? What's a big change that you want to make in the future? Explain something to us that kids understand and grown-ups don't.

Judging

Our judges will use the following criteria to narrow down and choose the winners in our two age groups — middle (fifth grade through eighth grade) and high school (ninth grade through 12th grade).

Information and structure, 40 percent

Does the podcast tell a compelling story or teach us something new and important? Is it structured in a way that makes sense and keeps listeners engaged? Can we easily follow the story you're telling or the information you're explaining? Have you spent time editing — cutting out unnecessary information or repetition and making sure the main ideas come through clearly?

Personality and creativity, 40 percent

We want to listen to this podcast and hear your voices. Do we hear the unique voices of your class and community? Does it have personality, or does it make us want to fast-forward? Does it make us laugh or cry or leave us deep in thought — feel something? That's what we're looking for.

PRODUCTION, 20 percent

We're not judging you on how fancy your equipment is and we don't expect you to be an expert on recording and editing sound, but we hope you'll try.

Some podcasts may use sound, or audio, in creative ways. Others may be more of an interview format. If you use sound apart from interviews and narration, does it add to the story you're telling? Is the sound clear, and the volume even? Do the transitions sound smooth, without gaps between audio clips? Did you layer the audio and narration? These are some of the things we'll be looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's a podcast?

Podcasts come in all shapes and sizes. That's good news for you, because it means that you have lots of room to be creative and make something you're excited about. Some podcasts, like This American Life, are long — sometimes an hour or more. Others, like Kind World, a podcast from WBUR, are less than 10 minutes. Some podcasts, like NPR's Up First, are about news. Up First comes out every morning, and the hosts talk about the news and feature stories from guests reporting on the news. Other podcasts tell stories. Lots are funny. Some feature people having conversations. Many are educational: They teach listeners about a specific topic. NPR's Hidden Brain is about science and human behavior. And there's Planet Money, a podcast all about money and life.

Think about sound. We're challenging you to work with sounds — interviews, narration and recorded sounds from the world around you.

Don't I need fancy equipment to make a podcast?

Nope! There are ways to make a podcast without buying expensive microphones and recorders. We're writing this guide with the idea that you can make a podcast with two tools: a smartphone and a computer.

What should we listen to to get a feel for the different types of podcasts?

Head over to our student training guide to find to a few great podcast examples before starting on your own.

What are the rules for the NPR Student Podcast Challenge?

Your podcasts must be between three and 12 minutes long.

It must contain original work created by students in a class or extracurricular group.

Your podcast cannot include music.

Eligible groups for this contest are from fifth to 12th grade.

Read through the official rules, found here, before you begin working on a podcast with your class or group.

Why can't we include music?

This podcast challenge is about showcasing your work, and that's what we want to hear. We want to hear the creative ways you've found to share stories and illustrate ideas with sound.

The legal rules for using music from the Web are complicated, and we'd never want a class to be disqualified from our competition because you used music you weren't allowed to.

Do all students in a class need to speak on the podcast?

Nope! We expect to hear student voices, but not all students in each class must be featured. We hope that you will work together in a variety of different roles to put this podcast together.

Here at NPR, lots of people work together to make podcasts. Long before hosts narrate podcasts, they have help from producers who record and edit sound and editors who make sure that the story and script are as strong as they can be. Depending on how big a team you have, the roles of writing scripts and researching may be divided up in different ways. We cover more about those roles in our student training guide, found here.

How does each class submit?

Remember that teachers, not students, must submit the form on behalf of classes. Before you submit, you'll need to upload the podcast to SoundCloud. At the time of submission we'll ask for a link to the submission on SoundCloud.

Our submission form will appear on www.npr.org/studentpodcastchallenge on Jan. 1, 2019.

Is there a minimum or maximum number of students that can work on a podcast?

Nope.

I'm in a journalism club (or a podcasting club, or an AV club, or any other type of club) before/after school. Can we make a podcast?

Definitely! You just need to ask your group's teacher sponsor to submit it on your behalf through our submission site. (That's for legal reasons.)

I'm a teacher. What sorts of resources can I use as my class creates a podcast for this contest?

Our resource guide for teachers is full of information for educators, whether you're leading a class in podcasting or advising an extracurricular group.

I teach multiple classes. Can I submit multiple podcast entries?

Yes! You can submit entries for more than one class or extracurricular group. Please make sure to fill out a separate submission form for each.

My class includes students from both age categories. What should I do?

If students in your class are from both middle and high school — for example, if you teach a class with both eighth- and ninth-graders — you may choose to compete in whichever age group best represents the age range in your class.

Some students in my fifth-grade class are in fourth grade. Can we still compete?

We won't disqualify a fifth-grade class because a fourth-grade student(s) is on the roster.

My children are home-schooled. Can they still work on a contest entry?

Yes, they can! However, you may only enter the podcast on their behalf if you are their teacher.

My children attend classes remotely or online. Can they still work on a contest entry?

Yes, they can! However, only teachers can enter podcast entries on their students' behalf.