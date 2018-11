Tentative Brexit Deal Clears First Hurdle With U.K. Cabinet Support Steve Inskeep talks to Lotta Nymann-Lindegren, a former Finnish diplomat who was involved in Brexit negations, about British Prime Minister Theresa May securing her Cabinet's backing of a draft deal.

