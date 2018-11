Bride And Groom's Vintage Car Ride Ends Early Jake and Amber Garcia planned to ride to their reception in a vintage car. After it broke down, the wedding party came to their rescue. The photographer snapped shots of them on the side of the road.

Jake and Amber Garcia planned to ride to their reception in a vintage car. After it broke down, the wedding party came to their rescue. The photographer snapped shots of them on the side of the road.