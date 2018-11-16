Accessibility links
Ingrid Fetell Lee: How Can We Design More Joy Into Our Surroundings? Ingrid Fetell Lee discovered that certain elements--like bright color, abundance, round shapes--are universally joyful. She says designing more joyful spaces can actually change how we feel and act.
Ingrid Fetell Lee: How Can We Design More Joy Into Our Surroundings?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Where Joy Hides.

About Ingrid Fetell Lee's TED Talk

Ingrid Fetell Lee discovered that certain elements--like bright color, abundance, round shapes--are universally joyful. She says designing more joyful spaces can actually change how we feel and act.

About Ingrid Fetell Lee

Ingrid Fetell Lee is a designer and writer who has spent ten years studying the relationship between design and joy.

She's the author of the 2018 book Joyful, and her blog, Aesthetics of Joy, helps people use design to bring more joy into their lives.

She has also served as the Design Director of IDEO's New York office, where she led projects for giants like Target, Conde Nast, and American Express.

She was a founding faculty member of the School of Visual Art's Products of Design Program. And she has been featured in The New York Times, Wired, PRI, CBC, Psychology Today, and Fast Company.

