Voter Recount Slowed Because Of Signature Verification Process Vote counting has been slowed by the need to check signatures on ballots against voter files. A problem in an age where signatures are less important elsewhere and cursive isn't taught in schools.

Voter Recount Slowed Because Of Signature Verification Process Elections Voter Recount Slowed Because Of Signature Verification Process Voter Recount Slowed Because Of Signature Verification Process Audio will be available later today. Vote counting has been slowed by the need to check signatures on ballots against voter files. A problem in an age where signatures are less important elsewhere and cursive isn't taught in schools. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor